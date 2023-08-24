8 killed as tractor-trolley carrying devotees overturns into river in Uttar Pradesh

Saharanpur: In a tragic incident, eight people including two minors died after a truck-trolley carrying devotees overturned into a river in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur. Meanwhile, nearly 12 people are missing.

According to reports, on Wednesday evening, a tractor filled with more than 45 devotees returning from a religious work got stuck in the fast current of the Dhamola River in Bondki village of Sehat Kotwali area of Saharanpur. Due to the force of the current of the river, the tractor overturned. Following the incident, most of the devotees got swept away in the strong current of water.

After receiving information about the incident, police and fire service personnel reached the spot and initiated a rescue operation. Police team including DM and SSP of the district reached the spot and started relief word. So far eight bodies including two minors among the devotees have been fished out. Further rescue operation is underway.

On the other hand, consoling for the loss of lives, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath has announced compensation of Rs 4 lakh to next kin of the deceased.