75th Republic day: Beating retreat ceremony at Attari-Wagah border

Amritsar: On the occasion of the 75th Republic Day celebration, Beating Retreat Ceremony was held at the Attari-Wagah border in Amritsar on January 26.

A huge crowd gathered to witness the Beating Retreat Ceremony. The atmosphere was filled with celebrations as people sang songs of patriotism, danced, and hoisted the Indian flag.

This ceremony happens every day at the India-Pakistan border. It involves soldiers from both India’s Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistan’s Rangers. The well-rehearsed performance on both sides begins with high kicks and marching, showcasing the skill and dedication of the soldiers.

The ceremony reaches its climax with a coordinated lowering of the flags of both countries as a symbol of unity. The atmosphere is charged with loud music and cheers from the crowd, especially for the Indian BSF soldiers. The Indian armed forces’ band played patriotic songs, adding to the patriotic fervour of the occasion.