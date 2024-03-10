7 members of family killed as car collides with truck in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow: At least seven members of a family were killed, while two others were critically injured after the car they were traveling in collided with a truck in Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur district.

According to reports, the incident occurred at around 2:30 am on Sunday near the Prasad Engineering College in the Gaurabadshahpur area of the district. The car was en route to Prayagraj.

Reportedly, out of all deceased, four men and two women died on the spot, while three others were rushed to the nearby hospital. One among the three succumbed to injuries. Meanwhile, two other have been shifted to the Varanasi Trauma Centre after their condition deteriorated.

As per reports, the driver of the truck fled from the spot following the incident. After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot, seized the bodies, and sent them for autopsy.

The cops have also seized the truck and initiated an investigation to nab the absconding driver. Further detailed reports related to the case are awaited.

Earlier today, a man died after being hit by a truck in Odisha’s Bhadrak district on Sunday. The incident occurred at the Parapokhari Chakk in Basudevpur of the district.

According to sources, the deceased has been identified as Bapi Mahunta of Basudevpur. Following the incident, the locals have initiated agitation by burning tyres demanding compensation for the loss of life.

After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and initiated a probe into the matter.