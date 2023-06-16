66% hike in international boarding allowance of Indian athletes

New Delhi: The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) has revised the upper ceiling amount of boarding and lodging for Indian Athletes and team officials by 66%.

The MYAS further clarified their stance on the matter and said that, this is for the athletes and officials participating only in international competitions.

They have to be under the Ministry’s Scheme of Assistance to National Sports Federations (NSFs), said the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports

Under the newly revised norm, athletes and support staff travelling for approved competitions abroad (foreign exposures) will now be entitled to US Dollars (USD) 250 per day.

It is worth mentioning that, this is an increase of 66% from an earlier norm of USD 150 per day informed the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

This revision comes after a long gap of eight years. Since the last revision had been done back in 2015, said reliable reports.

Through this the National Sports Federation (NFCs) will be able to find better accommodation for the Indian Athletes and team officials.