6-year-old boy dies after speaker box falls on him in Jharkhand

Ranchi: In a tragic incident, a six-year-old boy died after a speaker box fell on him in West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand. According to reports, the incident occurred during Holi celebration.

Reportedly, the minor boy, son of Suresh Lohar from Chakradharpur, went to attend a Holi event in the village on Monday. He was dancing at the event, when a speaker box, which was kept nearby, fell on him. Due to this, the kid suffered injuries on his head.

He was immediately rushed to the sub-divisional hospital, however, he succumbed to injuries. Following the incident, a case has been registered at the Chakradhar Police station. Based on the complaint, a detailed investigation into the matter is underway.

Further detailed reports related to the matter are awaited.

In a similar instance, on March 20, a seven-year-old boy was killed after a wall broken by an elephant fell on him in Dhenkanal district. The incident took place at Ragadishai under Sorisapada section of Kapilas range of the district.

The deceased has been identified as Akash, son of Tapan Hembrab.

The entire family of Akash was in a deep sleep last night. In the meantime, a wild elephant came to the village, possibly in search of food, and broke wall of the house of Akash.

Akash sustained critical injuries as the entire wall pushed by the elephant fell on him. Soon, the family members along with the villagers tried to rescue. Unfortunately, he had breathed his last before being rescued.