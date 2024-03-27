IPS Piyush Anand appointed as DG of NDRF, Sadanand Vasant Date as DG of NIA

Bhubaneswar: New DGs have been appointed for the NDRF, the NIA and the BPRD on Wednesday by the Central Government said reports. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Home Affairs for the following appointments:

In addition to that, tare has been appointment of Piyush Anand, IPS (UP/91), presently working as Special DG. CISF, as Director General, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in Level-16 of the pay matrix by temporarily upgrading the post of DG, NDRF to the level of DG on personal basis for a period of two years from the date of joining the post or until further orders, whichever is earlier, vice Atul Karwal, IPS (GJ/88) upon his superannuation on March 31, 2024.

Appointment of Sadanand Vasant Date, IPS (MH/90), as Director General, National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Level-16 of the Pay Matrix from the date of joining the post, for a tenure up to his superannuation on 31.12.2026 or until further orders, whichever is earlier, Dinkar Gupta, IPS (PB/87) upon his superannuation on March 31, 2024.

Further there has been appointment of Rajeev Kumar Sharma, IPS (RJ/90), as Director General, Bureau of Police Research & Development in Level-16 of the Pay Matrix from the date of joining the post, for a tenure up to his superannuation on 30.06.2026 or until further orders, whichever is earlier, vice Balaji Srivastava, IPS (AGMU/88) upon his superannuation on March 31, 2024.