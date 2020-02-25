4 more dead in anti-CAA violence, death toll reaches 9

New Delhi: The death toll in the anti-CAA violence that flared up in northeast Delhi since Saturday, reached nine on Tuesday.

Medical Superintendent of the Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital, Dr Sunil Kumar Gupta, told the media that four more people succumbed to their injuries on Tuesday.

Earlier on Monday, five persons, including a head constable, had died following incessant stone-throwing and clashes between supporters and opponents of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Meanwhile, Patparganj’s Max Hospital, where many injured policemen are admitted, said in a statement, “Max Hospital, Patparganj received a total of 10 policemen with injuries sustained in civic unrest in parts of Delhi. Three patients are undergoing treatment at the hospital, while the other seven have been discharged after evaluation and medical aid.”

Earlier in the day, local MP Gautam Gambhir visited the hospital to meet DCP, Shahdara, Amit Sharma, ACP Anuj Jain and Head Constable Yashpal, who were seriously injured on Monday during the violent anti-CAA protests.

On Monday, a Delhi Police head constable was killed as pro-and anti-CAA groups battled each other even as Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to the people to maintain peace and harmony.

Head constable Ratan Lal lost his life while a youth was injured in the clashes. The youth was injured by a bullet fired by the unruly protesters, while several vehicles and a house in the vicinity were set ablaze.

Several areas including Jaffrabad, Maujpur, and Gokulpuri remained tense on Monday. The police used tear gas in a bid to control the violence.