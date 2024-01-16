4 kg smuggled gold worth Rs 2.58 Crore seized at Mumbai Airport, 4 held

Mumbai: In a big success the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 4 kg smuggled gold worth Rs 2.58 Crore seized at Mumbai Airport on Tuesday. As many as 4 persons were held in this connection. ANI reported it in a X post today.

As per reports, based on the specific intelligence received, the officers of DRI, Mumbai Zonal Unit, intercepted two passengers who arrived at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Subsequently, it was found that two persons were coming to receive the gold from the passengers outside the airport.

Accordingly, the officers planned a trap and intercepted the intended receivers. The DRI, Mumbai Zonal Unit said in a statement.