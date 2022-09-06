30 students fell ill at Kendriya Vidyalaya in Kakinada, shifted to hospital

Kakinada: Around 30 students of class fifth and sixth from Kendriya Vidyalaya school in Valasapakala, Vakalapudi, Kakinada fell ill and fainted allegedly due to suffocation on Tuesday.

However, all of them are now out of danger following medical treatment at the Kakinada Government General Hospital.

Doctors collected blood samples to find out the causes of the student’s illness Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana inquired about the incident of Kendriya Vidyalaya students falling ill. The Minister spoke to Kakinada District Collector Kritika Shukla on phone and directed to send the higher officials to the spot and take necessary action.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Principal Sekhar confirmed that 18 students are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital. He said that everyone is fine. He said that even they could not figure out the cause of the illness. He said that at first five or six students fell due to lack of breathing and while giving first aid to them, some others got into the same trouble. With this, all the students were brought out.

Earlier today, 34 students, in the Warangal district of Telangana suffered from food poisoning. 21 of them have been admitted to CHC Wardhannapet, and another 12 to MGM hospital.