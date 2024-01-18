3 BSF personnel injured in attack against security forces in Manipur’s Thoubal

Imphal: Three Border Security Force (BSF) personnel sustained bullet injuries after unidentified armed assailants fired at security forces in Manipur’s Thoubal district, police officials said here on Thursday.

The injured BSF personnel have been identified as Sobram Singh and Ramji working as Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASI) and another was identified as constable Gourav Kumar.

According to the officials, “some armed cadres of unidentified groups” attempted to attack the Thoubal district police headquarters late Wednesday night and fired on the security personnel, who repulsed the attack. Following which the BSF personnels sustained injuries.

They were immediately shifted to a private hospital in Imphal.

A police official said that the mob targeted the 3rd Manipur Armed Battalion headquarters at Khangabok in Thoubal District.

“Security forces repelled them using the minimum necessary force. Further, the mob attempted to breach Thoubal Police headquarters, prompting the security forces to use force. Armed miscreants from among the mob fired with live rounds. As a result, three personnel from BSF sustained bullet injuries”, a police statement said.

As a result of the incident, a total curfew was imposed in Thoubalt and the security have been further tightened in the entire district.

