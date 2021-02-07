22 Jhugghis Gutted in Fire In Delhi, No Casualty

Pic Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: A major fire broke out  in the south east Delhis’ Okhla phase 2 area in Sanjay colony in the early hours on Sunday.

Nearly 22 ‘jhugghis’ were gutted in fire.

“We got a call at 2 a.m. about the fire. The fire has been categorised as a medium category fire.Total 26 fire tenders have been deployed at the site near Harkesh Nagar metro. Fire is under control. No causality so far,” said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service.

According to the police, the fire started from a waste-dump area.

“Fire took place on ‘Katran’ (wastage of clothes cutting). Approx 20-22 juhggis have been gutted. One truck is burnt,” R.P. Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) said.

