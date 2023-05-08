Kerala boat tragedy, LIVE Updates: 22 dead, rescue operations on

Thiruvananthapuram: As many as 22 people, including women and children, drowned as a boat carrying tourists capsized off Tanur town in Kerala’s Malappuram district on Sunday evening.

Regional Fire Ranger Officer Shiju KK said to ANI, “So far, we have recovered 21 bodies. We don’t know the exact number of people on the boat, so we are continuing the search to find out whether there are more victims trapped in the mud or not.”

Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman confirmed 21 deaths on the basis of information from various hospitals where those pulled out of the water and inside the boat were admitted.

According to Mr. Abdurahiman, a number of the deceased were children and women who had come for a ride during the ongoing school vacations.

“More victims are believed to be trapped under the boat and have to be brought out. The boat had overturned. The reason for it is not yet known. Police will be investigating it,” he told reporters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of lives in the accident and announced a compensation of Rs. 2 lakh each to the families of the victims.

Pained by the loss of lives due to the boat mishap in Malappuram, Kerala. Condolences to the bereaved families. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be provided to the next of kin of each deceased: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 7, 2023

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the loss of lives and directed the Malappuram District Collector to carry out a coordinated emergency rescue operation.

Fire and police units, officials from revenue and health departments, and locals from Tanur and Tirur areas of the district were involved in the rescue operation, the statement said. It also stated that Riyas and Abdurahiman ministers would coordinate the rescue operations.