20-year-old man rapes minor girl he met on social media in Mumbai, later arrested

Mumbai: In a very unfortunate incident, a 20-year old man allegedly raped and molested a 15-year-old girl in Mumbai along with his cousin in Mumbai. Later, he was arrested.

According to the police, the minor girl who is school student met the accused on social media app and became friends and decided to see each other, as reported by The Indian Express.

On April 13, the accused call the girl to his cousin’s place who is also a minor as there was no one present at the house, the police said. The accused youth allegedly raped the minor girl. His minor cousin, who was also present there, molested the girl.

The girl who was traumatised informed her parents about the entire incident. They immediately approached the police station and lodged an FIR against the accused and his cousin under relevant sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act.

The police recorded girl’s statement based on which an FIR was registered.

Later, the police arrested the accused and his minor cousin. The minor was detained and sent to a correction home for children on Sunday.