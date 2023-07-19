2 terrorists killed as infiltration bid foiled in Kupwara

Two terrorists were killed as security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district

Kupwara: Two terrorists were killed as security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Machhal sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara on Wednesday morning.

A joint operation was launched by the Indian Army, Border Security Force (BSF) and Jammu and Kashmir Police and the terrorists were eliminated.

Later, the security forces recovered arms and ammunitions including AK Rifles, six hand grenades.

“In a Joint Operation launched by #IndianArmy, @BSF_India & @JmuKmrPolice, an infiltration bid was foiled today morning by alert troops along LOC in Macchal Sector, Kupwara. 02 x Terrorists eliminated & 04 x AK Rifles, 06 x Hand Grenades & other war-like stores have been recovered. Ops in progress,” the Indian Army’s Chinar Corps  informed a tweet.

Later, the Kashmir police recovered two dead bodies and the search operation in the area is still in progress.

“In a joint operation carried by Army, Kupwara Police & BSF,  two terrorists have been killed in Machhal sector in an operation. Two dead bodies of terrorists along with arms & ammunition have been recovered. Operation in progress. Details shall follow: ADGP Kashmir,” the Kashmir Zone Police said.

