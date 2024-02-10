2 men shot dead inside Salon in Delhi

New-Delhi: At least two men were shot dead inside a salon in southwest Delhi’s Najafgarh area, police said.

The deceased, identified as Sonu and Asish in their early thirties, were residents of Nagli Sakrawati in Najafgarh area.

A CCTV footage has surfaced on social media, where both the victims were seen pleading to the attackers not to kill them.

Reports say, two men suddenly came inside the salon with gun in their hands and shot at them from a point blank rage in front of the other customers and salon workers. They later fled after the incident.

Later, the police said Sonu was shot in the head once, Ashish received three bullet injuries in his head and one in his chest.

According to preliminary investigation, personal enmity is to be the main reason behind the murder.

Three police teams have been formed to identify and arrest the accused. Ashish had two criminal cases against him.