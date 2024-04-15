2 killed, 17 injured after building collapsed in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar: In a tragic incident, two people were killed, while over 17 people were injured after the roof of an under-construction building collapsed in Muzaffarnagar of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

According to the information, this building is located in the Jansath police station area of Muzaffarnagar. The roof of the building suddenly collapsed on Sunday afternoon when several labourers were working at the site. Six labourers have been taken out from the debris. However, there is still a possibility of many workers being trapped inside and efforts are being made to extricate the workers from inside.

After receiving information about the incident, the rescuers and police reached the spot and pulled out 19 labourers buried under the debris of the market building. Of which two succumbed to their injuries.

The injured were immediately rushed to the nearby hospital. They are presently undergoing treatment in the district hospital.

Following the incident, the cops have arrested the market owner and contractor. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath directed the administration to ensure the best possible treatment to the injured labourers.