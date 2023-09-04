2 dead, several trapped after three storey building collapses in UP’s Barabanki

Uttar Pradesh: In a devastating incident, two people were killed, 12 were rescued, and four are still trapped after a three-storey building collapsed in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki in the early hours of Monday.

The incident occurred at approximately 3 a.m. in the morning.

Barabanki Superintendent of Police, Dinesh Kumar Singh, informed the police that both the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been actively engaged in the ongoing rescue efforts.

Dinesh Kumar Singh, SP, Barabanki, said, “Around 3 am in the morning, we received information about a building collapse in Barabanki…We have rescued 12 people…we have got information that 3-4 people are likely still trapped under the debris. SDRF team is also at the spot, NDRF will arrive soon…among the 12 people who were rescued and hospitalised, 2 have died”

Further details are awaited.