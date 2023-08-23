17 workers die after under-construction railway bridge collapses in Mizoram

Aizawl: In a unfortunate incident, 17 workers were killed on Wednesday after an under-construction railway bridge collapsed near the Sairang area of Mizoram.

Police informed that several others are feared trapped at the site, as 35-40 workers were present when the incident occurred around 10 am.

“Seventeen bodies have been recovered from the debris so far… many others are still missing,” a police officer said.

Mizoram CM Zoramthanga in his post X have expressed grief and saddened by the death of 17 workers.

“Under construction railway over bridge at Sairang, near Aizawl collapsed today; atleast 17 workers died: Rescue under progress. Deeply saddened and affected by this tragedy. I extend my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. Sending gratitude to the people who have come out in large numbers to help with rescue operations.”

Later, PM Narendra Modi announces an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs from PMMRF to the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured who lost their lives after under-construction railway bridge collapsed in Mizoram.