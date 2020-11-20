14 Killed Including 6 Children In Road Mishap in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh
Pratapgarh(Uttar-Pradesh): In a tragic incident, fourteen persons were killed including six children in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Pratapgarh late night on thursday.
The mishap took place at the Prayagraj-Lucknow highway near Deshraj Inara village when the car they were travelling rammed into a truck.
Later, the police rescued the car in a mangled state from under the truck.
All the victims were returning back home from a wedding.