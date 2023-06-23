13-year-old boy dies due to H1N1 virus in Kerala

A 13-year old boy, who died due to fever in nearby Kuttippuram, was confirmed to have to succumbed to the H1N1 virus

Kerala: A 13-year old boy, who died due to fever in nearby Kuttippuram, was confirmed to have to succumbed to the H1N1 virus, Health authorities said.

District Health Officer R Renuka on Thursday confirmed that the death was due to H1N1 virus infection.

He was under treatment at the Kuttippuram Taluk Hospital, where he succumbed to the disease.

Health officials had sent Gokul’s blood and saliva samples to the Virology Institute at Alappuzha to confirm the cause of death.

District Health Officer urged the public to be vigilant against all such fevers.

