12 rare pythons seized from Air passenger’s luggage in Chennai Airport

The accused was arrested on Tuesday upon his arrival from Bangkok

Photo: IANS

New Delhi: Customs officials at the Chennai airport have arrested a man for attempting to smuggle 12 pythons which were concealed in his luggage.

According to information, the accused was arrested on Tuesday upon his arrival from Bangkok
He was apprehended by the Customs officers due to suspicious behavior.
“Upon inspecting his checked-in luggage, 12 pythons were recovered and subsequently seized under the Customs Act,” an official saud
The accused was produced before a local court which remanded him to a 14-day judicial custody
