12 killed as bus carrying workers overturns in Chhattisgarh’s Durg

Durg: At least 12 people were killed while several people were injured after the bus they were travelling in overturned and fell into ditch in Durg of Chhattisgarh. According to report, the bus carrying 40 workers overturned and fell into about 50 feet ditch.

Speaking about the incident, SP Jitendra Shukla told ANI that the bus was carrying the workers home after their shift when the accident happened. He further said that as per the preliminary probe, it appears that the bus went out of control and fell into a ditch on the side of the road.

As per reports, the injured were immediately rushed to different hospitals and their conditions is said to be stable. Further investigation into the matter is underway. More details are awaited.

Following the incident, President Droupadi Murmu expressed her condolence for the victims of the massive accident. She tweeted, “The news of many people getting killed in a bus accident in Durg district of Chhattisgarh is very sad. My deepest condolences to all the bereaved families! I wish for the speedy recovery of the injured.”

Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief and said, “The bus accident in Durg, Chhattisgarh is extremely sad. My condolences to those who lost their loved ones in this. Along with this, I wish for the speedy recovery of the injured. Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is engaged in helping the victims in every possible way.”

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said that adequate arrangements have been made for the treatment of those injured in the accident and wished them a speedy recovery.

“I pray to God to give peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families,” added the Chief Minister.