11 killed in tragic road accident in Chhattisgarh

Balod: At least eleven persons, have been killed in a tragic road accident in Balod district of Chhattisgarh on Wednesday night said reports.

According to reports, eleven persons have been killed. Among those killed are five women and two children. It is worth mentioning that the accident took place near Jagtara village under Purur police station area on National Highway-30 on Wednesday night.

Reports say that the people were killed in an accident when a sports utility vehicle (SUV) they were travelling in collided with a truck in Chhattisgarh’s Balod district.

The police reached the spot on Thursday (today) and started investigation in the matter.

The deceased persons are said to be the residents of Soram-Bhatgaon village in Dhamtari district of Chhattisgarh.

They were allegedly on their way to a wedding in Kanker district when their vehicle collided head on with the truck, said police sources.

As many as ten occupants of the Mahindra Bolero died on the spot, a child succumbed to injuries while being shifted to hospital said Arun Kumar Sahu, Station House Officer of Purur police station.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem, he said, adding efforts are on to trace the truck driver who fled the scene leaving behind his vehicle. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has expressed grief over the incident.

“It has just been reported that 10 people have died and one girl is in critical condition in a collision between a Bolero and a truck going to a marriage function near Balodgahan between Purur and Charma in Balod.

May God give peace to the departed souls and courage to their families. I pray for the recovery of the injured girl.” (tweet roughly translated from Hindi)

अभी अभी सूचना मिली है कि बालोद के पुरूर और चारमा के बीच बालोदगहन के पास शादी कार्यक्रम में जा रही बोलेरो और ट्रक के बीच भिड़ंत में 10 लोगों की मृत्यु हो गई है एवं एक बच्ची की स्थिति गंभीर है। ईश्वर दुर्घटना में दिवंगत आत्माओं को शांति एवं उनके परिवारजनों को हिम्मत दे। घायल बच्ची… — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) May 3, 2023

ANI informed about the accident in a tweet:

Chhattisgarh |10 killed and one child seriously injured after a truck and car collided near Jagatra in Balod district. The injured has been referred to Raipur for better treatment. Search for the driver of the truck underway: Jitendra Kumar Yadav, SP Balod pic.twitter.com/imklW8bqlP — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) May 3, 2023