10th Namibian Cheetah dies at Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park

Bhopal: Another cheetah died in Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. This is the 10th such death since cheetah reintroduction in India in 2022.

According to reports, the Namibian cheetah was named Shaurya, while the cause of death of the big cat is yet to be ascertained.

So far, seven adult cheetahs and three cubs have died at the national park. Meanwhile, the cause of their deaths is said to be various infections.

Confirming about the death of the Namibian cheetah, he Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forest and Director, Lion Project said, “Today, on 16th January, 2024 around 3:17 PM, Namibian Cheetah Shaurya passed away. Around 11 AM in the morning, incoordination and staggering gait was observed by the tracking team following which the animal was tranquilized and weakness was found.”

“Following this, the animal was revived but complications arose post revival and the animal failed to respond to CPR. Cause of death can be ascertained after post mortem,” he added.

Earlier, Namibian cheetah ‘Aasha’ has given birth to three cubs in Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh. On September 17, 2022, India received 20 cheetahs from South Africa and Namibia. So far, 14 cheetah and a female cub have survived in the Kuno National Park.