‘House of Lies’ trailer with Sanjay Kapoor promises taut whodunnit thriller

Mumbai: The trailer of the murder mystery ‘House of Lies’ starring Sanjay Kapoor was unveiled on Monday. It gives a peek into the suspicious death of the character Albert Pinto after his birthday party.

It then shows investigators Rajveer Singh Choudhary, (played by Sanjay Kapoor) and Abhay along with officer Sashi from the Enforcement Directorate interrogating the guests which include Albert’s wife Ragini, brother Anthony, sister-in-law Aastha, lawyer Karan Sinha, doctor Fernandes, friend Colonel Verma, and house help Zaid.

Actor Sanjay Kapoor said: “Playing Rajveer Singh Chaudhary in ‘House of Lies’ was an incredibly enriching experience. This character is relentless and deeply intuitive, traits that are essential when navigating through such a convoluted mystery. The complexity of the plot and the depth of the characters make this film a must-watch.”

‘House of Lies’ also stars Simran Kaur Suri, Hiten Paintal and the late actor Rituraj K Singh among others.

Produced by Kali Movies Private Limited and Sebhariya Pictures, and directed by Saumitra Singh, ‘House of Lies’ is set to premiere on ZEE5 on May 31.

Here is the trailer video