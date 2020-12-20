You Can Get Loan Up To 1.5 Lakh Rupees From Government; This Is How You Can Register

You Can Get Loan Up To 1.5 Lakh Rupees From Government; This Is How You Can Register

The government of India is providing loans up to Rs 1.5 lakh under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana. Youth are given training related to industries under this scheme which was launched in 2015. This training helps them get employment.

Two phases of this scheme of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship have been completed and the third phase is about to begin. Emphasis will be laid on strengthening the district skills committees under the third phase.

You can choose the course according to your interest. A total of 40 courses are being conducted under this scheme. Which includes courses like Gems & Jewelry, Electronics & Hardware, Food Processing, Construction, Furniture & Fittings.

According to the requirement of the industry, certain conditions have been set under this scheme to prepare the candidates for the job.

In this, the government also provides loans up to Rs 1.5 lakh. In this scheme, those who have done higher secondary or post-graduation are eligible for registration. Under this scheme, job fair is organized by the government for those taking training. It is held once in every 6 months period.

To take training under this scheme, you have to register yourself by visiting https://pmkvyofficial.org. Here the applicant has to provide his name, address, and email, etc. After this, you can choose the training center according to your area city or state.

(Source: jansatta.com)