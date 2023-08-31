World’s First 7 minute cancer treatment to be rolled out soon, check details

In recent news, the UK Government’s National Health Service is all set to become the global pioneer in providing a groundbreaking cancer treatment injection to numerous patients in England. This injection could potentially reduce the cancer treatment duration by up to 75 percent. This treatment is likely to cure cancer in just 7 minutes!

Following this step of the Medicine and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), NHS England announced on Tuesday that hundreds of eligible patients receiving the immunotherapy drug will be administered with an ‘under the skin’ injection. This innovation is expected to allocate extended time for cancer care teams.

Dr. Alexander Martin, consultant oncologist at West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, expressed that this approval would not only facilitate better patient care but also enable medical teams to cater to more patients throughout the day.

NHS England further clarified that atezolizumab, a.k.a., Tecentriq, is conventionally given to patients through a drip. The standard procedure takes about 30 to 60 minutes. At times, this proves to be challenging for patients with vein accessibility issues.

Atezolizumab, developed by Genetech, is an immunotherapy medication that enhances a patient’s immune system, targets and tries to eliminate cancer cells. The treatment is currently available to NHS patients with lung, breast, liver, and bladder cancer.

NHS England has projected that approximately 3,600 patients with atezolizumab treatment in England will transition to the time-efficient injection. However, it is also to be noted that patients undergoing chemotherapy alongside atezolizumab might continue receiving transfusions.