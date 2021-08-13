What is the ATM withdrawal limit? Important things to know before cash withdrawal

Banks issue debit cards to customers. Every bank has fixed the limit of cash withdrawal from ATM through debit card. The withdrawal limit is different for each debit card and its type. The limit means that the minimum amount of cash a customer can withdraw from a debit card and the maximum amount.

For example, if we talk about the country’s largest state-owned bank State Bank of India (SBI), then customers can withdraw cash of 20 thousand rupees per day through debit card. At the same time, a minimum of Rs 100 can be withdrawn.

On the other hand, if we talk about Punjab National Bank (PNB), the second largest state-owned bank, a maximum of Rs 1 lakh can be withdrawn in a day from ATMs through Platinum and RuPay debit cards. At the same time, up to 1.5 lakh rupees can be withdrawn from Visa Signature Debit Card.

At the same time, Rs 1 lakh can be withdrawn in a day through Platinum Chip Debit Card from ICICI Bank ATM and Rs 1 lakh in a day can also be withdrawn through HDFC Bank Platinum Chip Debit Card.

There is also a charge for cash withdrawal from ATMs. There is facility of free cash withdrawal from ATM five times every month from own bank. However, these conveniences vary according to metros and small cities.

