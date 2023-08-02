What is ‘Beer Tanning’ and why it should NOT be done!

A new trend is gaining immense popularity on Twitter. It is going by the name ‘Beer Tanning.’ This promises a tanned or a sun-kissed look to the people trying it. ‘Beer Tanning’ refers to coating your body with beer before sunbathing.

People believing in this trend say that beer has properties that can stimulate melanin production in the body. They believe that it can subsequently lead to a quicker tanning.

On the other hand, experts from different parts of the world are strictly against the practice of using beer for tanning. They say that any method used to speed up the tanning process is likely to cause more damage to skin. In extreme cases, skin damage can lead to skin cancer.

Tanning your skin with alcohol can have several other impacts on your skin as well.

Alcohol also strips natural oils off your skin. This compromises your skin of a natural barrier. Like alcohol dehydrates your body, it can dehydrate your skin too. Dry and dehydrated skin is prone to skin damage. Dehydration of skin can also increase the chances of sunburn.

Beer can be too irritating to your skin. Thus becoming highly sensitive to UV Rays and prone to other sun-related skin damage. It is also to be noted that there are no specific evidence that can claim the accuracy of ‘beer tanning’ on human skin.