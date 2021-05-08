Watch: Israelis Chant Om Namah Shivay To Pray For India In Fight Against Covid-19

As the second wave of Coronavirus hit India, many countries have extended their support, recently it was seen hundreds of Israelis were extending emotional support to India by chanting “Om Namah Shivay” and prayed for the well-being and hoped India to recover from the deadly disease.

As hundreds of Israelis gathered together in one of the avenues in the mains of Tel Aviv to pray for India and the good health of Indians.

A video of the Israeli people chanting ‘Om Namah Shivay’ has gone viral on social media.

The video was shared by Indian embassy official Pawan K Pal on Instagram. “When whole Israel unites to give you a ray of hope.”

The video has garnered 124k likes and more than 3000 comments and the netizens have been gushing over the video.

Last month, Israel lifted a public mask mandate and fully reopened its education system after its mass vaccination drive.