UIDAI alerts about fraud during Aadhaar update, do this

Aadhaar, as the most trusted ID, has given India a reliable perspective of identification to empower entire populace individually in such a manner that no one is left behind on the path of development.

Aadhaar – the 12 digit unique identification number – has tremendous potential to bring transformation by empowering residents in numerous ways. However, sometimes people face problem even for some minor mistake in their Aadhaar card. In such situation people have to update their Aadhaar data. However, at a time they fall prey to frauds. And, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has issued an alert in this regard.

The UIDAI has urged the people to trust the UIDAI official website (http://uidai.gov.in), #mAadhaarApp and #myAadhaarPortal or official social media handles for any kind of information related to the Aadhaar Update.