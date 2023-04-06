This is how you can Track and Trace your postal parcel

The India Post under the Ministry of Communications is the most widely distributed postal system in the world. The country has been divided into 23 postal circles, each circle headed by a Chief Postmaster General. Each circle is divided into regions, headed by a Postmaster General and comprising field units known as Divisions. Currently, there are 416,083 employees as on March 2021.

India Post is involved in delivering mail (post), remitting money by money orders, accepting deposits under Small Savings Schemes, providing life insurance coverage under Postal Life Insurance (PLI) and Rural Postal Life Insurance (RPLI) and providing retail services like bill collection, sale of forms, etc.

The DoP also acts as an agent for the Indian government in discharging other services for citizens such as old age pension payments and Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) wage disbursement.

Also Read: Post Office Job Vacancy 2023: Apply To Get Salary As Per 7th CPC

As it has different services like Financial services, Mail services, Retail services, Customer services and Staff pages it is important for the people to know how to get the benefit of those services.

If someone has sent you a parcel through Speed Post/Express Parcel Post/EMO/Worldnet Express Post and IPS Web then how will you know its current location and when it is expected to be delivered to you? You can know about it very easily by tracking.

Follow these easy steps to track your parcel in post office: