This is how you can file TDR even after seat chart is made

Sometimes due to an emergency one has to cancel their train tickets even after the train chart is made. Even on such cases you can get a refund on your ticket cancellation. Indian Railways have notified that if for any reason one has to cancel their train ticket after the chart is made, they can still apply for a refund.

Read further to know how to avail the service that allows a refund on cancelled train tickets even after the seat charts are made.

Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) took to its official Twitter handle recently to share a video information on the matter. According to the video, Indian Railway provides refund on tickets that are not put to use or has been partially used. To avail the benefits of this service one has to file the Ticket Deposit Receipt (TDR) online in the IRCTC site.

Follow these steps to file online TDR