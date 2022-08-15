This is how you can file TDR even after seat chart is made
Sometimes due to an emergency one has to cancel their train tickets even after the train chart is made. Even on such cases you can get a refund on your ticket cancellation. Indian Railways have notified that if for any reason one has to cancel their train ticket after the chart is made, they can still apply for a refund.
Read further to know how to avail the service that allows a refund on cancelled train tickets even after the seat charts are made.
Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) took to its official Twitter handle recently to share a video information on the matter. According to the video, Indian Railway provides refund on tickets that are not put to use or has been partially used. To avail the benefits of this service one has to file the Ticket Deposit Receipt (TDR) online in the IRCTC site.
Follow these steps to file online TDR
- Log in to IRCTC official website www.irctc.co.in
- Go to the Home Page and click on ‘My Account.’
- Now go to the drop down menu and click on ‘My transaction.’
- Here you will find ‘File TDR’ option, select your preferred option in this category.
- Here you will find the information of the person in whose name the ticket is booked.
- Now here you fill your PNR number, train number and captcha and tick on the box of cancellation rules.
- Now click on the submit button.
- After this you will get an OTP on the number given in the form at the time of booking.
- After entering the OTP here, click on submit option.
- Verify the PNR details and click on the Cancel ticket option.
- Here you will see the refund amount on the page.
- On the number given on the booking form, you will get a confirmation message containing the details of PNR and refund.
- Now you can easily get your refund even after the seat chart is prepared.