This country is offering free taxi rides to drunk people!

Drinking and driving is one of the most dangerous activities anyone can do. Numerous cases get registered under Drunken Driving laws on a regular basis. In order to do something about it, Italy has taken an initiative of offering free taxi ride to drunk individuals.

The Italian government is testing a strategy of offering free taxi ride to drunk people in order to reduce instances of drunk driving that can lead to fatal accidents. The trial is set to continue until mid of September. The initiative is likely to be implemented across six nightclubs in different regions of the country.

A definite process has been planned in order to ensure smooth functioning of the initiative. In the process, people who appear drunk upon their exit from these venues will have to undergo an alcohol test. In case their test results exceed the legal limit, a taxi shall be called for dropping them home safely.

The funding for this process is being done by the Transportation Ministry. It is being endorsed by Italy’s transport minister, Matteo Salvini, Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister, and the leader of the Right League party.

On microblogging site X, Salvini wrote, “Free taxis at the end of the night for those who have drunk too much.”

The entire initiative comes after the nation witnessed an increased number of accidents and situations involving drunken drivers. This initiative of offering free taxi ride to drunk individuals has the potential to change the scenario for the better.