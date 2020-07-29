Ohio: A rare blue lobster was spotted at an Ohio restaurant who sent it to the zoo instead of cooking.

The zoo officials released a statement that a Red Lobster employee at Cuyohoga falls noticed a blue lobster when unloading a delivery.

Blue lobsters occur once every 2 million lobsters, according to the Akron zoo.

The Red Lobster staff named the lobster “Clawde” after the restaurant’s mascot and recognizing the rarity of its blue shell, contacted the Monterey Bay Aquarium, which then reached out to the zoo.

The blue colouring is caused by a genetic anomaly in the American lobster, whose shells are ordinarily red, said the zoo. The zoo said Clawde is housed in their Komodo Kingdom building, which is currently closed to the public because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In May 2019, a Massachusetts restaurant found a blue lobster and then sent it to an aquarium