Pre-teen girls can have these foods for improved hormonal health, Check list here

What you eat during childhood and adolescence can have a significant impact on your health. This is especially true for pre-teen girls, who experience important physical and hormonal changes during this period. Nutritionist Shalini Sudhakar emphasises the importance of including nutritious foods in their diet to support their growth and overall well-being.

Shalini Sudhakar explains that what children eat is crucial for their physical and hormonal health, especially during the challenging teenage stage. Here are three essential superfoods that can benefit young girls and promote peaceful puberty, healthy hormonal health, and smooth menstruation throughout their lives:

Moringa Powder: Iron plays a vital role in haemoglobin and hormonal health, particularly in girls. Consuming 1 teaspoon of moringa powder in any form every day is highly beneficial for young girls. Flax seeds: Flaxseeds are a nutritional powerhouse, containing iron, calcium, magnesium, vitamin C, vitamin E, vitamin K, and more. These nutrients are essential for healthy hormonal secretion at all ages. Dry Figs: Dry figs are an excellent superfood often overlooked. They are rich in antioxidants, act as blood purifiers, and can improve haemoglobin levels.

But do these foods really help? Dr. Surabhi Siddhartha, a consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist, provides insights into the importance of food choices for pre-teen girls to support their overall health and development. She breaks it down into three key food groups:

Calcium-rich foods: Pre-teen girls require sufficient calcium for proper bone development. Encourage them to consume daily products like milk, yoghurt, and cheese. If they are lactose intolerant or have dietary restrictions, consider fortified plant-based milk alternatives and calcium-rich leafy greens like kale and broccoli. Iron-rich foods: Iron is crucial for healthy blood and maintaining energy levels. Encourage the consumption of lean meats, poultry, fish, beans, lentils, and fortified cereals. Pairing iron-rich foods with vitamin C-rich options like citrus fruits can enhance iron absorption. Fibre and Whole Grains: Fibre supports digestive health and helps maintain a healthy weight. Encourage the inclusion of whole grains such as whole wheat bread, brown rice, quinoa, and oats in their diet. Incorporating fruits, vegetables, and legumes will provide essential vitamins and minerals.

In conclusion, making informed food choices and prioritising a well-balanced diet can set a strong foundation for the health and well-being of pre-teen girls as they navigate the challenges of growing up.