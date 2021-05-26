Pension Scheme: Get Nearly Rs 7,000 Every Month By Investing Once In This LIC Policy

If you are looking for a safe and good pension policy plan to invest for yourself or for your loved ones. Then you can try investing in the ‘Jeevan Akshay’ policy of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), which is one of the trusted companies in the country.

The ‘Jeevan Akshay’ policy of LIC is one of the best selling policy offered by the insurance company.

In this policy, users will have to invest a fixed amount once and and after investing in it, the policy holder gets immediate pension benefits. The policy holders can get a regular monthly pension.

Under this scheme, users can choose to get pension on a yearly, half-yearly, quarterly and monthly basis. Moreover, two members of the family can become joint investors in the policy.

All Indians aged between 30 to 85 are eligible to apply for the policy.

This policy offers Policy holders to choose from 10 different options for pension. On choosing ‘Annuity payable for life at a uniform rate’ (Pension option ‘A’ per month) enables policy holders to get a lifetime pension on a monthly basis after the investment. By investing in this policy, you can get a pension of 6 thousand rupees every month.

However, one has to invest at least Rs 1 lakh to avail the benefits of this scheme. And there is no limit on the maximum amount one can invest in the scheme.

For example, if a person invests in it at the age of 65 and chooses a sum assured of Rs 9,00,000, the he will have to invest a lump sum premium of Rs 9,16,200.

If you opt for this policy, then you’ll receive a lifetime pension of Rs 6,859 on a monthly basis or Rs 20745 on a quarterly basis or Rs 42008 on a half-yearly basis or Rs 86,265 on an annual basis.

(Source: Zee News)