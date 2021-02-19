The Coal India Ltd has also made changes in child care leave. Under this, if an employee duly adopts a child, then there will be a provision of child care leave for them as well.

The Coal India has made the provision of leave uniform for employees working in all its subsidiaries. Earlier, on Sunday, Saturday and any other holiday was not counted on employees taking medical leave. But now if employees have to leave on Saturday, Sunday or any other holiday between medical leave, then it will also be counted in the leave.

Major changes have also been made regarding Earned Leave. Earlier, the employees used to get 1 day of Earned Leave (EL) for 20 days of work, which has now been changed to 15 days. At the same time, the number of casual leave (CL) has also been reduced. Earlier employees used to get 10 Casual Leave (CL) which has now been reduced to 4.

At the same time, 3 restructured holidays will be given to the employees throughout the year. This holiday will be 2 from January to June and 1 from July to December. On the other hand, retirees will get this holiday from the beginning of the year to June 1 and from July to December, two days off.

Under the child care leave if an employee duly adopts a child, then there will be a provision of child care leave for them as well. For this, the age of the child should be less than three months. At the same time, female coal workers will be able to take maternity leave of 12 weeks.

(Source: jansatta.com)