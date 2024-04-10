Parrot predicts winner of 2024 election, know what happened next

Undoubtedly, the entire nation is in election mood and as days for the 2024 election is getting closer it has become people’s hot topic of discussion. On the other hand, the political parties and the candidates across the country are not leaving any stones unturned to woo the voters. They take all possible efforts to win the hearts of the people and get votes from them. In such scenario, a parrot has predicted the winner of 2024 election. But shockingly, owner of the parrot was arrested following its prediction.

Election for the Cuddalore Lok Sabaha Constituency in Tamil Nadu is slated to be held on April 19. The candidates have already filed their nominations and are now busy in campaigning while the administration is making elaborate arrangement for the voting.

Meanwhile, a fortune-teller with the help of a parrot has already predicted the winner of Cuddalore Lok Sabaha seat in the 2024 election. According to Selvaraj, the fortune-teller, Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) candidate Thankar Bachan will win the seat this time. BJP is fighting election in Tamil Nadu in alliance with PMK.

However, after a video of prediction for Bachan went viral on social media on Sunday, the forest officials swung into action and arrested Selvaraj and his brother Seenuvasan yesterday on charges of keeping parrots in captivity. Besides, four parrots were seized from their possessions.

“Parrots are categorised under Schedule II species under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 and keeping the bird in captivity is a crime,” said Cuddalore district forest ranger J Ramesh as quoted by the Times of India.