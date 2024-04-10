Chaitra Navratri 2024: Try this 5-vrat friendly kheer during this festive season

The Chaitra Navratri has already begun on April 9th and will continue till April 17th. During festive season, devotees observe 9-day fast. As it is one of the biggest Hindu festivals, devotees refrain from consuming certain food grains and only stick to specific vrat friendly foods. Like, people can temporarily stop eating gluten and switch to grains like kuttu (buckwheat) or rajgira (amaranth).

In order to make your vrat tastier, you can try this five vrat friendly kheer recipes.

Makhana Kheer

Makhana Kheer is an easy-to-make dessert recipe for Navratri. To make this Kheer, makhana (lotus seeds) is cooked in milk and nuts, making the kheer creamy and satisfying. Roast makhanas until they are golden brown. In the meantime, boil milk with chopped nuts and dates. Add the makhanas and mix it well. You can add sugar or jaggery as per your need.

Sabudana Kheer

Sabudaba kheer is a delicious dessert recipe that will be loved by kids and people who fast. This kheer is made with tapioca pearls (sabudana), this kheer recipe is light yet filling, and you can add chopped nuts and fruits over it for extra flavour. To make Sabudana Kheer, wash and drain the tapioca pearls. Saute chopped nuts in ghee along with boiled milk and washed tapioca pearls. Add sugar as per your need. Cook until it thickens.

Singhaada Kheer

Singhaada Kheer is made from water chestnuts (singhaada) and is a healthy and unique option for fasting. To make this kheer, add water chestnut flour to milk and mix. Add a little bit of jaggery and chopped nuts to the mixture and cook until it thickens.

Rajgira Kheer

Rajgira Kheer is gluten-free, super delicious and is packed with nutrition and taste. To make rajgira kheer, roast the flour in ghee and chopped nuts until fragrant. Gradually add milk to the pan and keep stirring. Cook until the Rajgira kheer thickens.

Lauki Kheer

Lauki is naturally sweet and low in calories. To make this kheer, ook the grated bottle of gourd in ghee until it softens. Once done, add milk and keep stirring. Add chopped nuts and keep stirring until the kheer thickens. You can add sugar or jiggery to it.