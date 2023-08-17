NASA confirms July 2023 to be the hottest month since 19th century

As per a report given by NASA’s Goddard Institute of Space Studies (GISS), July 2023 was hotter than any other month in the global temperature record. This comes after closely monitoring the Earth’s temperature patterns.

As compared to previous years, July 2023 was exceptionally warm. It was accurately 0.24 degree Celsius hotter than any other July ever documented by NASA. Additionally, the average temperature for this July was 1.18 degree Celsius higher than the average temperatures between 1951 and 1980.

The data which has been used for this analysis comes from a wide network of weather stations. GISS scientists carefully processed this information, taking into account, the locations of these measurement points across the globe. They also made sure to consider any potential impacts of urban areas heating up the readings.

Gavin Schmidt, GISS Director, emphasized on the significance of this finding. He stated that this July not only outdid previous Julys but also stands as the warmest month ever documented in records, dating back to 1880. He stressed on the fact that this level of warning is not normal.

The primary reason behind this alarming warming is the release of greenhouse gases caused by human activities. This increase in average temperatures is contributing to dangerous and extreme heat waves.

The spike in temperatures is partially due to the high sea surface temperatures, particularly in the eastern Tropical Pacific. This area experienced notably warm ocean temperatures in the beginning of May 2023. This was due to the El Nino effect.

In conclusion, the data from NASA’s GISS highlights the urgency of addressing climate change issues. The highest heat and warmth observed in July 2023 serves as a reminder of the potential consequences of human-caused greenhouse gas emissions on our planet’s climate.