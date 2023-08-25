Let The Life Continue-Jingle Writing Contest: Online application underway, winners to get Rs 20,000

Angdaan Mahotsav campaign kick started on 1st July, 2023 in line with the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, government of India to create awareness among the public about the importance of organ donation.

As part of the Angdaan Mahotsav campaign, 3rd August, 2023 was celebrated as Indian Organ Donation Day to commemorate the first successful deceased donor organ transplant, which was also the first Heart transplant, after promulgation of “The Transplantation of Human Organ Act” on 8th July, 1994.

Taking the campaign, a step further, National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) under Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in collaboration with MyGov platform is organizing “Let The Life Continue Be A New Beginning For Someone- Jingle Writing Contest” on organ donation.

The interested India citizens can submit their creations in PDF format.

The selected top entries will be awarded Cash Prizes.

Rewards of Jingle Writing Contest:

First Winner – Rs 5,000/-

Second Winner – Rs 3,000/-

Third Winner – Rs 2,000/-

Consolation Prize to other 10 participants – Rs 1,000/-

Important dates of Jingle Writing Contest:

Start date: August 19, 2023

Last date: September 19, 2023 (23:45 PM)

Terms and Conditions:

The competition is open to all Indian citizens.

The entry must be original and should not violate any provision of the Indian Copyright Act, 1957, and must not infringe on the intellectual rights of any third party the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO), and MyGov do not bear any responsibility for copyright violations or infringements of intellectual property carried out by the participants.

The shared jingle entries must have a maximum length of 80 words. It can be submitted in Hindi or English. The participant himself or herself has to compose it.

All entries must be submitted on the MyGov platform, entries submitted through any other medium/mode would not be considered for evaluation.

A participant can send one entry only. In case it is found that a participant has submitted more than one entry, all entries will be considered invalid.

The participant is to make sure that his/her MyGov profile is accurate and updated since NOTTO would be using it for further communication. This includes details such as name, photo, and phone number. Entries with incomplete profiles would not be considered.

The entry must not contain any provocative, objectionable, or inappropriate content.

The winning entries may be used by the NOTTO, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for promotional and display purposes, IEC (Information, Education, and Communication) materials and for any other use as may be deemed appropriate.

The Ministry or department does not accept any liability for the publication of unlawfully reproduced content. No requests relating to claims of re-evaluation of the entries will be considered.

The decision of the committee will be final and binding on all the entries. At any stage of evaluation, if an entry is found to violate the guidelines, the entry will be removed from the evaluation process without giving any intimation.

NOTTO/MyGov reserves the right to cancel or amend all or any part of the Competition and/ or the Terms & Conditions/Technical Parameters / Evaluation Criteria. However, any changes to the Terms and Conditions/ Technical Parameters/ Evaluation Criteria, or the cancellation of the Contest, will be updated/ posted on the MyGov platform.

Any dispute or any issue related to this competition would be decided by NOTTO which will be final and binding.

Click here to visit the official website.

Click here to login and participate in the competition.