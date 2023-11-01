Know the remarkable benefits of exercise, fight the risks of sitting too much

Sitting at a desk job for most of the day can make you worry about your health problems. But here is a good piece of news from a recent study. You can fight the dangers of sitting too much by adding short exercise breaks to your daily routine. There are numerous benefits of exercise for your body

Researchers from the University of Troms in Norway and Aarhus University in Denmark looked at people aged 50 and older in Norway and Sweden. They found out that sitting for more than 12 hours a day raised the risk of early death by 38 percent. However, this risk could be lowered by doing just 20 to 25 minutes of exercise every day.

The best part is that the exercises do not have to be super hard. Activities like a brisk walk, a relaxed bike ride, or even playing with your kids or pets can make a big difference. Of course, more intense activities like hiking or running have even more benefits, but even a light walk can help.

Here’s the benefits of exercise how it can make your life better:

Live Longer

Doing regular exercise can make you love longer. Even just 20 to 25 minutes of moderate exercise each day can make a big difference and reduce the chances of health problems.

Avoid diseases

Another benefit of regular exercise is that it lowers the risk of health issues like heart diseases, type 2 diabetes. It also helps with managing your weight, keeps your heart healthy, and controls your blood sugar.

Feel Good

Exercise is not only good for your body but also for your mind. It lowers the chances of feeling sad, worries, or stressed. It also makes your brain work better and keeps your mind healthy.

Better Life

Regular exercise boosts your overall fitness, gives your more energy, and helps you sleep better. It makes you more flexible and mobile, so you can enjoy an active and happy life.

So, remember to add a little exercise to your daily routine. It can help counter the bad effects of sitting too much and improve your body and mind.