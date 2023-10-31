Great health benefits of eating Sapota or ‘Chickoo’ in winter

Sapota, also known as ‘Chickoo’ or ‘Sapodilla’ is a delightful and nutritious fruit that is at its best during the winter season. This sweet and juicy fruit Sapota not only pleases your taste buds but also comes with a list of health benefits.

Today we bring to you, top eight health benefits of Sapota or ‘Chickoo.’ Read to know

Immunity Booster

Sapota or ‘Chickoo’ is packed with vitamin C, which is essential for a strong immune system. It held the body in fighting off infections and illnesses, making it an ideal choice during the winter months when cold and flu are prevalent.

Energy Provider

Sapota is a rich source of natural sugars, primarily fructose and sucrose. These sugars provide quick energy boost, making it a perfect snack to combat the winter blues and keep you active.

Keeps you warm

Consuming Sapota can help keep your body warm during the cold season. It contains a good amount of calories and carbohydrates, which are essential for maintaining body heat.

Aid in Digestion

The dietary fibre in Chickoo aids in digestion. It prevents constipation and keeps your digestive system healthy, ensuring you can enjoy these winter feasts without any sort of discomfort.

Bone Health

Another health benefit of Sapota is that it contains Calcium, phosphorus, and iron. These are essential for maintaining strong and healthy bones. During winter season, when outdoor physical activity may decrease, maintaining good bone health is crucial.

Heart Health

Sapota is a great source of dietary fibre and antioxidants. These can help in the reduction of bad cholesterol levels and even lower the risk of heart disease, which is a prevalent health concern during winters.

Better Skin

The vitamin E content in Chickoo or Sapota helps you keep your skin soft and supple, even during dry and chilly weather. It also contains antioxidants that help in combating aging of skin.

Better sleep

Sapota contains amino acids like tryptophan, which can promote better sleep. A good night’s sleep is essential for maintaining overall health, especially during the winter season when our bodies require more rest.