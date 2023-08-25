ISRO’s Pay Structure: Know how much Chandrayaan 3 employees are paid

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) achieved a historic milestone as its Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft successfully landed on the Moon’s South Pole on August 23, 2023. This achievement marked India’s emergence as a space power, joining the ranks of the United States, Russia, and China, which have previously accomplished soft landings on the Moon.

Many dedicated scientists, technicians, and staff at ISRO worked tirelessly to make Chandrayaan-3 a success. The mission came at a cost of Rs 615 crore, but do you know how much ISRO employees are paid? Let’s have a look at the ISRO’s pay structure for its employees.

Technician-B (Level 3) – Salary range: Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100 Technical Assistant (Level 7) – Salary range: Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400 Scientific Assistant (Level 7) – Salary range: Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400 Library Assistant ‘A’ (Level 7) – Salary range: Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400 Technical Assistant (Sound Recording) (Level 7) – Salary range: Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400 Technical Assistant (Videography) (Level 7) – Salary range: Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400 Programme Assistant (Level 8) – Salary range: Rs 47,600 to Rs 1,51,100 Social Research Assistant (Level 8) – Salary range: Rs 47,600 to Rs 1,51,100 Media Library Assistant ‘A’ (Level 7) – Salary range: Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400 Scientific Assistant – A (Multimedia) (Level 7) – Salary range: Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400 Junior Producer (Level 10) – Salary range: Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500 Social Research Officer – C (Level 10) – Salary range: Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500 Scientist/Engineer-SC (Level 10) – Salary range: Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500 Scientist/Engineer-SD (Level 11) – Salary range: Rs 67,700 to Rs 2,08,700 Medical Officer-SC (Level 10) – Salary range: Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500 Medical Officer-SD (Level 11) – Salary range: Rs 67,700 to Rs 2,08,700 Radiographer-A (Level 4) – Salary range: Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100 Pharmacist-A (Level 5) – Salary range: Rs 29,200 to Rs 92,300 Lab Technician-A (Level 4) – Salary range: Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100 Nurse-B (Level 7) – Salary range: Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400 Sister-A (Level 8) – Salary range: Rs 47,600 to Rs 1,51,100 Catering Attendant ‘A’ (Level 1) – Salary range: Rs 18,000 to Rs 56,900 Catering Supervisor (Level 6) – Salary range: Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400 Cook (Level 2) – Salary range: Rs 19,900 to Rs 63,200 Fireman-A (Level 2) – Salary range: Rs 19,900 to Rs 63,200 Driver-Cum-Operator-A (Level 3) – Salary range: Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100 Light Vehicle Driver-A (Level 2) – Salary range: Rs 19,900 to Rs 63,200 Heavy Vehicle Driver-A (Level 2) – Salary range: Rs 19,900 to Rs 63,200 Staff Car Driver ‘A’ (Level 2) – Salary range: Rs 19,900 to Rs 63,200 Assistant (Level 4) – Salary range: Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100 Assistant (Rajbhasha) (Level 4) – Salary range: Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100 Upper Division Clerk (Level 4) – Salary range: Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100 Junior Personal Assistant (Level 4) – Salary range: Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100 Stenographer (Level 4) – Salary range: Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100 Administrative Officer (Level 10) – Salary range: Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500 Accounts Officer (Level 10) – Salary range: Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500 Purchase & Stores Officer (Level 10) – Salary range: Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500 Junior Hindi Translator (Level 6) – Salary range: Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400

The Chandrayaan 3 mission aims to demonstrate the capability of safely and softly landing on the Moon’s surface. This is a crucial step for future lunar exploration. Chandrayaan-3 is equipped with a rover that will roam the lunar surface. This rover will allow scientists to explore and study different areas of the Moon up close.

The mission also includes conducting scientific experiments directly on the Moon. These experiments will provide valuable data and insights about our celestial neighbour.