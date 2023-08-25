Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

ISRO’s Pay Structure: Know how much Chandrayaan 3 employees are paid

ISRO has spent Rs 615 crore for the Chandrayaan 3 mission, but do you know how much ISRO employees are paid? Let’s have a look

ISRO employees pay scale

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) achieved a historic milestone as its Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft successfully landed on the Moon’s South Pole on August 23, 2023. This achievement marked India’s emergence as a space power, joining the ranks of the United States, Russia, and China, which have previously accomplished soft landings on the Moon.

Many dedicated scientists, technicians, and staff at ISRO worked tirelessly to make Chandrayaan-3 a success. The mission came at a cost of Rs 615 crore, but do you know how much ISRO employees are paid? Let’s have a look at the ISRO’s pay structure for its employees.

  1. Technician-B (Level 3) – Salary range: Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100
  2. Technical Assistant (Level 7) – Salary range: Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400
  3. Scientific Assistant (Level 7) – Salary range: Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400
  4. Library Assistant ‘A’ (Level 7) – Salary range: Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400
  5. Technical Assistant (Sound Recording) (Level 7) – Salary range: Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400
  6. Technical Assistant (Videography) (Level 7) – Salary range: Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400
  7. Programme Assistant (Level 8) – Salary range: Rs 47,600 to Rs 1,51,100
  8. Social Research Assistant (Level 8) – Salary range: Rs 47,600 to Rs 1,51,100
  9. Media Library Assistant ‘A’ (Level 7) – Salary range: Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400
  10. Scientific Assistant – A (Multimedia) (Level 7) – Salary range: Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400
  11. Junior Producer (Level 10) – Salary range: Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500
  12. Social Research Officer – C (Level 10) – Salary range: Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500
  13. Scientist/Engineer-SC (Level 10) – Salary range: Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500
  14. Scientist/Engineer-SD (Level 11) – Salary range: Rs 67,700 to Rs 2,08,700
  15. Medical Officer-SC (Level 10) – Salary range: Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500
  16. Medical Officer-SD (Level 11) – Salary range: Rs 67,700 to Rs 2,08,700
  17. Radiographer-A (Level 4) – Salary range: Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100
  18. Pharmacist-A (Level 5) – Salary range: Rs 29,200 to Rs 92,300
  19. Lab Technician-A (Level 4) – Salary range: Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100
  20. Nurse-B (Level 7) – Salary range: Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400
  21. Sister-A (Level 8) – Salary range: Rs 47,600 to Rs 1,51,100
  22. Catering Attendant ‘A’ (Level 1) – Salary range: Rs 18,000 to Rs 56,900
  23. Catering Supervisor (Level 6) – Salary range: Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400
  24. Cook (Level 2) – Salary range: Rs 19,900 to Rs 63,200
  25. Fireman-A (Level 2) – Salary range: Rs 19,900 to Rs 63,200
  26. Driver-Cum-Operator-A (Level 3) – Salary range: Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100
  27. Light Vehicle Driver-A (Level 2) – Salary range: Rs 19,900 to Rs 63,200
  28. Heavy Vehicle Driver-A (Level 2) – Salary range: Rs 19,900 to Rs 63,200
  29. Staff Car Driver ‘A’ (Level 2) – Salary range: Rs 19,900 to Rs 63,200
  30. Assistant (Level 4) – Salary range: Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100
  31. Assistant (Rajbhasha) (Level 4) – Salary range: Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100
  32. Upper Division Clerk (Level 4) – Salary range: Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100
  33. Junior Personal Assistant (Level 4) – Salary range: Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100
  34. Stenographer (Level 4) – Salary range: Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100
  35. Administrative Officer (Level 10) – Salary range: Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500
  36. Accounts Officer (Level 10) – Salary range: Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500
  37. Purchase & Stores Officer (Level 10) – Salary range: Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500
  38. Junior Hindi Translator (Level 6) – Salary range: Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400

The Chandrayaan 3 mission aims to demonstrate the capability of safely and softly landing on the Moon’s surface. This is a crucial step for future lunar exploration. Chandrayaan-3 is equipped with a rover that will roam the lunar surface. This rover will allow scientists to explore and study different areas of the Moon up close.

The mission also includes conducting scientific experiments directly on the Moon. These experiments will provide valuable data and insights about our celestial neighbour.

