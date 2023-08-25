ISRO’s Pay Structure: Know how much Chandrayaan 3 employees are paid
ISRO has spent Rs 615 crore for the Chandrayaan 3 mission, but do you know how much ISRO employees are paid? Let’s have a look
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) achieved a historic milestone as its Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft successfully landed on the Moon’s South Pole on August 23, 2023. This achievement marked India’s emergence as a space power, joining the ranks of the United States, Russia, and China, which have previously accomplished soft landings on the Moon.
Many dedicated scientists, technicians, and staff at ISRO worked tirelessly to make Chandrayaan-3 a success. The mission came at a cost of Rs 615 crore, but do you know how much ISRO employees are paid? Let’s have a look at the ISRO’s pay structure for its employees.
- Technician-B (Level 3) – Salary range: Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100
- Technical Assistant (Level 7) – Salary range: Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400
- Scientific Assistant (Level 7) – Salary range: Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400
- Library Assistant ‘A’ (Level 7) – Salary range: Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400
- Technical Assistant (Sound Recording) (Level 7) – Salary range: Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400
- Technical Assistant (Videography) (Level 7) – Salary range: Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400
- Programme Assistant (Level 8) – Salary range: Rs 47,600 to Rs 1,51,100
- Social Research Assistant (Level 8) – Salary range: Rs 47,600 to Rs 1,51,100
- Media Library Assistant ‘A’ (Level 7) – Salary range: Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400
- Scientific Assistant – A (Multimedia) (Level 7) – Salary range: Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400
- Junior Producer (Level 10) – Salary range: Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500
- Social Research Officer – C (Level 10) – Salary range: Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500
- Scientist/Engineer-SC (Level 10) – Salary range: Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500
- Scientist/Engineer-SD (Level 11) – Salary range: Rs 67,700 to Rs 2,08,700
- Medical Officer-SC (Level 10) – Salary range: Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500
- Medical Officer-SD (Level 11) – Salary range: Rs 67,700 to Rs 2,08,700
- Radiographer-A (Level 4) – Salary range: Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100
- Pharmacist-A (Level 5) – Salary range: Rs 29,200 to Rs 92,300
- Lab Technician-A (Level 4) – Salary range: Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100
- Nurse-B (Level 7) – Salary range: Rs 44,900 to Rs 1,42,400
- Sister-A (Level 8) – Salary range: Rs 47,600 to Rs 1,51,100
- Catering Attendant ‘A’ (Level 1) – Salary range: Rs 18,000 to Rs 56,900
- Catering Supervisor (Level 6) – Salary range: Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400
- Cook (Level 2) – Salary range: Rs 19,900 to Rs 63,200
- Fireman-A (Level 2) – Salary range: Rs 19,900 to Rs 63,200
- Driver-Cum-Operator-A (Level 3) – Salary range: Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100
- Light Vehicle Driver-A (Level 2) – Salary range: Rs 19,900 to Rs 63,200
- Heavy Vehicle Driver-A (Level 2) – Salary range: Rs 19,900 to Rs 63,200
- Staff Car Driver ‘A’ (Level 2) – Salary range: Rs 19,900 to Rs 63,200
- Assistant (Level 4) – Salary range: Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100
- Assistant (Rajbhasha) (Level 4) – Salary range: Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100
- Upper Division Clerk (Level 4) – Salary range: Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100
- Junior Personal Assistant (Level 4) – Salary range: Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100
- Stenographer (Level 4) – Salary range: Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100
- Administrative Officer (Level 10) – Salary range: Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500
- Accounts Officer (Level 10) – Salary range: Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500
- Purchase & Stores Officer (Level 10) – Salary range: Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500
- Junior Hindi Translator (Level 6) – Salary range: Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400
The Chandrayaan 3 mission aims to demonstrate the capability of safely and softly landing on the Moon’s surface. This is a crucial step for future lunar exploration. Chandrayaan-3 is equipped with a rover that will roam the lunar surface. This rover will allow scientists to explore and study different areas of the Moon up close.
The mission also includes conducting scientific experiments directly on the Moon. These experiments will provide valuable data and insights about our celestial neighbour.