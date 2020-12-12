Ageing is a natural process, however, human beings have always gone ahead and fought against it. In the process of finding solution to this natural problem, they have conducted several researches and studies. Finally, the latest research by a group of scientists has reportedly found out a solution for the anti-aging treatment to some extent.

According to a finding, which was published in Aging magazine on 18 November, revealed that a group of scientists from Israel has managed to actually reverse the process of ageing in what is being hailed as ‘breakthrough research’.

Scientists of the Tel Aviv University and the Shamir Medical Center carried out a study in which they conducted the therapy of adult blood cells using oxygen which was lucking found to be growing younger.

The research on hyperbaric oxygen treatments (HBOT) in healthy ageing adults was conducted by Professor Shai Efrati of TAU.

The study was conducted on as many as 35 persons who were more than 64-year-old. Each of them was given HBOT for 90 minutes a day, five times a week for three months.

Physical changes were noticed among the participants within three months. The changes were said to be equivalent to how the participants’ bodies were at the cellular level 25 years earlier.

Apart from the age factor, the research found out that the participants’ attention, information processing speed, and executive functions had approved.

“Focusing on immune cells containing DNA obtained from the participants’ blood, the study discovered a lengthening of up to 38 per cent of the telomeres, as well as a decrease of up to 37 per cent in the presence of senescent cells,” said a press statement as reported by the firstpost.com.

(With inputs from firstpost.com)