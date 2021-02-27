Indian Army TGC Recruitment 2021: Engineering Students Can Apply Online For 133rd Technical Graduate Course

Indian Army has invited application from interested and eligible unmarried male candidates for 133 rd Technical Graduate Course (TGC-133) starting in Jul 2021 at Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun for Permanent Commission.

Eligible candidates can apply for the Indian Army TGC 2021 on its official website i.e. joinindianarmy.nic.in by March 2021.

On successful completion of training cadets will be granted for Short Service Commission/Permanent Commission in the Army in the rank of Lt/Ante Date Seniority.

Important Dates:

Starting Date of Online application – February 25, 2021.

Last date to submit online application – March 26, 2021 till 3 PM.

Vacancy Details:

Total Posts – 40

Construction Technology – 11

Architecture – 1

Electrical/Electrical & Electronics – 4

Computer Sc & Engg /Computer Technology/ Info Tech/ M. Sc Computer Sc – 9

Civil/ Building Information Technology (IT) – 3

Electronics & Telecommunication – 2

Telecommunication Engineering – 1

Electronics & Communication – 1

Satellite Communication – 1

Aeronautical/ Aerospace/ Avionics – 3

Automobile Engineering – 1

Textile Engineering – 1

Indian Army TGC Salary:

Lieutenant – Rs 56,100 – Rs 1,77,500

Captain Level – Rs 61,300 – Rs 1,93,900

Major – Rs 69,400 – Rs 2,07,200

Lieutenant Colonel Level – Rs 1,21,200 – Rs 2,12,400

Colonel Level – Rs 1,30,600 – Rs 2,15,900

Brigadier Level – Rs 1,39,600 – Rs 2,17,600

Major General Level – Rs 1,44,200 – Rs 2,18,200

Lieutenant General HAG Scale – Rs 1,82,200 – Rs 2,24,100

Lieutenant General HAG – Rs 16 2,05,400 – Rs 2,24,400

VCOAS/Army Cdr/Lieutenant General (NFSG) – Rs 2,25,000

COAS – Rs 2,50,000

Military Service Pay (MSP):

Rs. 15,500/- Per month (rank of Lt to Brig)

Fixed Stipend for Cadet Training:

Stipend to Cadets during the training period at IMA is Rs. 56,100/- Per month* (Starting pay in Level 10).

Training:

Candidates will neither be allowed to marry during the period of training nor he be allowed to live with parents/Guardians.

Duration of training: 49 weeks

Cost of Training:

The entire cost of training at IMA is at Government expense. In case the Gentleman Cadet is withdrawn from training academy due to reasons other than medical ground or the reasons not beyond his control, he will be liable to refund cost of training Rs. 11952/- per week.

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification:

The candidate should have a BE/B.Tech degree from a recognized University in concerning field. That means candidates who have passed the related Engineering Degree course or are in the final year of Engineering Degree course are eligible to apply.

Age Limit:

Minimum age limit: 20 years (as on 01 July 2021).

Maximum age limit- 27 years (as on 01 July 2021).

Selection Process:

-The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of cutoff marks set for each Engineering discipline/stream.

-After shortlisting of applications, the centre allotment will be intimated to the candidate via their email. After allotment of Selection Centre, candidates will have to login to the website and select their SSB dates which are available on a first come first serve basis initially.

-Candidates will be put through two stage selection procedure. Those who clear Stage 1 will go to Stage 2. Those who fail in Stage 1 will be returned on the same day. Duration of SSB interviews is five days.

-The Candidates who will clear all stages of SSB interview will appear for medical examination.

-After clearing the SSB interviews and declared medically fit, the candidate will be issued the Joining Letter for training.

How to Apply for Indian Army TGC-133 Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and Interested candidates can apply online on website joinindianarmy.nic.in from 25 February to 26 March 2021.

-To apply for the recruitment first click on ‘Officer Entry Apply/Login’.

-Then click on ‘Registration’.

-Click on ‘Apply Online’.

-Then fill in the application form as per the given instruction.

-Submit the application form after rechecking.

-Take out two print out of the submitted application form.

Indian Army TGC 132 Application Link is available from 25 February to 26 March 2021.

Important Links:

Indian Army TGC 2021 Notification Download

Indian Armt TGC Online Application Link