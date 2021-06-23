IDBI Bank Recruitment 2021: Apply For Part Time Bank’s Medical Officer Posts; Check age limit, qualification details

IDBI Bank Ltd has released a notification for the recruitment to the Part-Time Bank’s Medical Officer posts for various dispensaries of IDBI Bank Ltd in Patna, Kolkata, Bhubaneswar and Chandigarh. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the prescribed format on or before 7th July 2021.

The details of eligibility criteria, qualification age limit are given bellow.

Important Dates

Last date for submission of online application: July 7, 2021

Vacancy Details

Total Part-Time Bank’s Medical Officer – 4 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for IDBI Bank Recruitment 2021

Educational Qualification:

The applicant should have a MD/MBBS degree from any recognized University/College approved by the Medical Council of India in the Allopathic system of medicine’ Degree.

Age Limit

The candidates age limit should not be more than 65 years.

Pay Scale

Rs.1000/- per hour

Conveyance allowances: Rs.2000/- per month

Compounding Fees: Rs.1000/- per month

Selection Procedure

Applications received will be scrutinized and eligible candidates will be called to appear for personal interview before selection panel constituted by the Bank.

How to apply for IDBI Recruitment 2021?

Interested and eligible Doctors may send his/her bio-data (Please do not attach copies of any qualification/experience certificates-the same to be submitted at the time of joining) by ordinary post so as to reach us on or before 4:00 PM on 7th July 2021.

The candidate should mention on the envelope that “Application for the post of Bank Medical Officer on Purely Contract Basis” before sending it to to the General Manager, IDBI Bank, 21st Floor, IDBI Tower, Cuffe Parade, Colaba, Mumbai 400005. The candidates can check the application format in the official notification.

Important Links

IDBI Bank Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

Official Website