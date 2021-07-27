ICMR Recruitment 2021: Apply for 53 vacancies for Research Scientist and other posts; Check eligibility, age, salary details

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has invited online application for the recruitment of 53 posts of Project Research Scientist, Technical Support, Project Nursing Support and other posts, purely on temporary contract basis for its short-term research projects, being undertaken at ICMR National Institute of Virology, Pune.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 13th August 2021 by 04.00 PM.

Candidates can check the detailed notification on the websites: www.niv.co.in and www.icmr.nic.in.

Notification Details

Advt. No.01/NIV Project Cell/2021

Date:- 24.07.2021

Important Date

Last Date for Submission of Application: August 13, 2021 by 04.00 PM.

Vacancy Details

Project Research Scientist-V: 01

Project Research Scientist-I: 01

Project Research Scientist-IV: 04

Project Senior Research Fellow: 02

Project Junior Research Fellow: 04

Project Research Associate: 01

Project Economist Evaluation Specialist: 01

Project Nursing Support-II: 03

Project Technical Support-III: 05

Project Technical Support-II: 20

Project Technical Support-I-11

Eligibility Criteria for ICMR Recruitment 2021:

Educational Qualification

Project Research Scientist-V : The candidate should have 1st Class Masters Degree in Life science: Specialization required –Microbiology / Biotechnology / Virology 2. Four years experience OR 2 nd Class M.Sc. in above subjects + Ph.D Degree

: The candidate should have 1st Class Masters Degree in Life science: Specialization required –Microbiology / Biotechnology / Virology 2. Four years experience OR 2 nd Class M.Sc. in above subjects + Ph.D Degree Project Research Scientist-I: The candidate should have MBBS Degree with one year Research / Teaching experience ORMD in Microbiology/Pathology/PSM

The candidate should have MBBS Degree with one year Research / Teaching experience ORMD in Microbiology/Pathology/PSM Project Research Scientist-IV: The candidate should have 1st Class Masters Degree in Life Sciences : Specialization required –Microbiology/ Biotechnology/Virology/ Bioinformatics 2. Two years experience in related field OR 2 nd Class Masters Degree with Ph.D.in relevant subject

The candidate should have 1st Class Masters Degree in Life Sciences : Specialization required –Microbiology/ Biotechnology/Virology/ Bioinformatics 2. Two years experience in related field OR 2 nd Class Masters Degree with Ph.D.in relevant subject Project Senior Research Fellow: The candidate should have a Post Graduate Degree in Bioinformatics/Biotechnology/Biophysics / Microbiology/ Zoology OR M.E./ M.Tech. Degree in related subjects, selected through a process described through any one of the following :

National Eligibility Tests – CSIR-UGC, NET, including lectureship (Assistant Professorship) and GATE National Level Examinations conducted by Central Government Departments such as DST, DBT, DAE, DOS, DRDO, MHRD, ICAR, ICMR, IIT, IISc, IISER etc. 2. Two years research experience

Project Junior Research Fellow: The candidate should have a Post Graduate Degree in Basic Science or Post Graduate Degree in Professional Course selected through a process any of the following :

National Eligibility Tests – CSIR-UGC, NET, including lectureship (Assistant Professorship) and GATE National Level Examinations conducted by Central Government Departments such as DST, DBT, DAE, DOS, DRDO, MHRD, ICAR, ICMR, IIT, IISc, IISER etc.

Project Research Associate: The candidate should have done D/MS (Bioinformatics/ Biotechnology) or equivalent degree or having 3 years of research, teaching and design and development experience after MSc/ME/M.Tech (Bioinformatics/ Biotechnology) with at least one research paper in Science Citation Indexed (SCI) journal.

The candidate should have done D/MS (Bioinformatics/ Biotechnology) or equivalent degree or having 3 years of research, teaching and design and development experience after MSc/ME/M.Tech (Bioinformatics/ Biotechnology) with at least one research paper in Science Citation Indexed (SCI) journal. Project Economist Evaluation Specialist: The candidate should have done Masters in Health Economics/Economics/Public Health/Community Medicine with specialization in Healthcare Costing, Economic Evaluation

Three years of experience in the field of health economics OR Ph.D. in Health Economics/ Economics/ Public Health.

The candidate should have done Masters in Health Economics/Economics/Public Health/Community Medicine with specialization in Healthcare Costing, Economic Evaluation Three years of experience in the field of health economics OR Ph.D. in Health Economics/ Economics/ Public Health. Project Nursing Support-II : Diploma in Nursing or Midwifery (GNM) or equivalent 2. Registered nurse or ANM with any State Nursing Council

: Diploma in Nursing or Midwifery (GNM) or equivalent 2. Registered nurse or ANM with any State Nursing Council Project Technical Support-III: Graduate in Life Sciences – specialization required in Microbiology /Biotechnology / Virology / Anthropology 2. Five years work experience OR

Masters Degree in above subjects / Statistics / Biostatistics / Mathematics / Social work .

– specialization required in Microbiology /Biotechnology / Virology / Anthropology 2. Five years work experience OR Masters Degree in above subjects / Statistics / Biostatistics / Mathematics / Social work . Project Technical Support-II: The candidate should have Graduated in Life Science – Specialization required in Microbiology /Biotechnology/Biochemistry/Virology 2. Three years work experience OR Master’s Degree in the above subject

The candidate should have Graduated in Life Science – Specialization required in Microbiology /Biotechnology/Biochemistry/Virology 2. Three years work experience OR Master’s Degree in the above subject Project Technical Support-I- The candidate should be a 12th pass in Science subjects 2. Two years diploma in Medical Laboratory Technician OR one year DMLT plus one year experience OR two years field/laboratory experience. B.Sc. degree shall be treated as 3 years experience.

Age Limit

Project Research Scientist-V: 40 Years

Project Research Scientist-I: 35 Years

Project Research Scientist-IV: 35 Years

Project Senior Research Fellow: 35 Years

Project Junior Research Fellow: 28 Years

Project Research Associate: 40 Years

Project Economist Evaluation Specialist: 45 Years

Project Nursing Support-II: 30 Years

Project Technical Support-III: 30 Years

Project Technical Support-II: 30 Years

Project Technical Support-I: 30 Years

Salary details

Project Research Scientist-V: Rs 51,000 + HRA

Project Research Scientist-I: Rs 61000 + HRA

Project Research Scientist-IV: Rs 48000 + HRA

Project Senior Research Fellow: Rs 35000 + HRA

Project Junior Research Fellow: Rs 31000 + HRA

Project Research Associate: Rs 47000 + HRA

Project Economist Evaluation Specialist: Rs 70000

Project Nursing Support-II: Rs 31500

Project Technical Support-III: Rs 32000

Project Technical Support-II: Rs 31000

Project Technical Support-I: Rs 18000

How to Apply for ICMR Recruitment 2021 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates may apply online and send the hard copy /printout of the duly signed submitted application, without any enclosures to reach ICMR- National Institute of Virology, 20-A, Dr. Ambedkar Road, Camp Pune-411001 on or before 13th August 2021 by 04.00 PM. Hard copies received after the last date at NIV, Pune will be rejected.

Important Links

ICMR Recruitment 2021 Job Notification: PDF