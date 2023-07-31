Here is the best time to workout for effective weight loss

In the quest for weight loss and overall fitness, many people wonder about the best time to exercise to maximize their efforts. A recent study conducted by fitness experts and researchers delved into this question, shedding light on the most beneficial time to work out for effective weight loss.

The Early Bird Catches the Calorie Burn

According to the study, early morning workouts seem to have an edge when it comes to weight loss. Exercising on an empty stomach often referred to as fasted cardio, appears to be more effective in burning fat. During the early morning hours, the body’s glycogen levels are lower due to overnight fasting, which means the body turns to stored fat as its primary source of energy during exercise.

Additionally, morning workouts can help kickstart the metabolism, leading to increased calorie burn throughout the day. This phenomenon, known as the “afterburn effect” or excess post-exercise oxygen consumption (EPOC), keeps the metabolic rate elevated for several hours after the workout.

Individual Variations Matter

While the morning workout routine might be beneficial for many individuals, experts emphasize that the best time to exercise can vary depending on individual preferences, schedules, and physiological differences. The key to successful weight loss lies in consistency and finding a time that allows individuals to stick to their exercise routine without difficulty.

Dr. Sarah Roberts, a fitness and nutrition expert, commented on the study findings, saying, “The morning is a fantastic time to work out for those who enjoy it and can make it a habit. However, it’s important to remember that the most effective time for weight loss is the time that you can consistently commit to. Different individuals have different energy levels and body rhythms, so the afternoon or evening might work better for some people.”

Apart from the timing of workouts, experts also highlight the importance of staying active throughout the day. Incorporating light physical activities like walking, standing, or stretching during regular daily activities can contribute significantly to overall calorie expenditure and weight management.

While morning workouts on an empty stomach may have some advantages for weight loss, the most crucial factor is to find a workout time that aligns with individual preferences and schedules. Whether it’s an energizing morning routine or a stress-relieving evening workout, the key is consistency and dedication to achieve long-term weight loss goals.